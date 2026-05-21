The Furious (English) is scheduled to be released on 19 June, 2026. THE FURIOUS is the story of two brave men on a deadly mission. In an unnamed city in Southeast Asia, Wang Wei (Xie Miao) works as a handyman. He is mute and trained in kung fu. His daughter... Rainy (Yang Enyou) visits him from mainland China and loves being with her father. She wants Wang to return to China with her, but he refuses. Upset with his decision, she storms off. On the way, she is lured by a limping boy who claims his parents met with an accident and that he needs help. Rainy accompanies him, only to realize she has been tricked. She is kidnapped by a gang of dreaded traffickers who even have cops on their payroll. Wang is devastated and decides to hunt them down and rescue Rainy. He bumps into Navin (Joe Taslim), who is looking for his missing wife, Matia (Jeeja Yanin). Realizing they have a common enemy, Wang and Navin team up. What happens next forms the rest of the film.