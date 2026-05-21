The Furious (English) Movie

Synopsis

The Furious (English) is scheduled to be released on 19 June, 2026. THE FURIOUS is the story of two brave men on a deadly mission. In an unnamed city in Southeast Asia, Wang Wei (Xie Miao) works as a handyman. He is mute and trained in kung fu. His daughter...

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Timeline

Action thriller The Furious to release in India on June 12

The Furious gears up for its India release on June 12. Packed with high octane action, gripping…
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The Furious gets a new release date, to now release on June 19

PVR INOX Pictures has confirmed that The Furious, the British thriller directed by David Mackenzie,…
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