Smurfs (English) Movie Review: SMURFS is a poorly made animated film.

Smurfs (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Rihanna, J P Karliak, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Offerman, James Corden

Director: Chris Miller

Smurfs Movie Review Synopsis:

SMURFS is the story of a group of mysterious creatures on a mission. Everyone is happy in the Smurf Village and making merry, except No Name Smurf (James Corden). Everyone has been named according to their skills and profession. But No Name doesn't have either of the two and has been left without a name. This distresses him. One day, he discovers magical powers. He announces it to the villagers, who are delighted with the development. Suddenly, Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is kidnapped by the evil Razamel (J P Karliak). Razamel is looking for a magical book and he's sure that Papa Smurf has it or knows its whereabouts. Papa, however, refuses to disclose the information. Meanwhile, No Name along with Smurfette (Rihanna) and other Smurfs, travel to the real world. They reach Paris, where they meet Papa's brother Ken (Nick Offerman). He also joins them to find Papa. The Smurfs don't just get help from Ken but also valuable information about their lineage and the magic book. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Smurfs Movie Story Review:

Pam Brady's story is promising. Pam Brady's screenplay falters after a point. The dialogues try to add to the humour.

Chris Miller's direction is okay. On the positive side, the film starts on an entertaining note. The intro of the characters, especially the quirky ones, raise laughs. The conflict is also intriguing and the madness continues once the Smurfs reach Paris.

In the second half, the film drops. The Disney-style songs seem forced. The character arc of No Name should have been exhilarating but the desired impact is just not made. In fact, the humour also gets limited after a point. There have been many films in this space and have been far better; this aspect will also affect the response of the public.

Smurfs Movie Review Performances:

Speaking of the voiceovers, Rihanna is the biggest draw of the film and she does an impressive job. J P Karliak comes next and he's praiseworthy since he has voiced not just Razamel but also Gargamel. Natasha Lyonne (Mama Poot) gets the quirk right. Nick Offerman and James Corden come next, followed by Dan Levy (Joel; Razamel's henchmen) and Sandra Oh (Moxie Smurf).

Smurfs movie music and other technical aspects:

Henry Jackman's music is enticing. 'Everything Goes With Blue' is foot-tapping. It appears at the very start and enhances interest. 'Desi Trill' has Punjabi lyrics and will surprise moviegoers. This song ideally should have been promoted big time. The background score is just okay.

The cinematography is appropriate. The animation is not the usual Disney/Pixar type. It is vibrant in some scenes, but it is also not as enticing. Max Boas's production design is fine. Matt Landon's editing is pacy but stagnates in the middle of the second half.

Smurfs Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, SMURFS is a poorly made animated film. It has limited appeal in India, and hence, its box office prospects look bleak.