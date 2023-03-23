John Wick: Chapter 4 (English) Movie Review: JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4 is a justified sequel and works.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is the story of an assassin fighting the higher authorities. After the events of the third part, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) mysteriously survives. He goes to Morocco and kills the Elder (George Georgiou), who is above the High Table. This enrages Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a senior member of the High Table. As revenge, he destroys New York’s Continental Hotel, strips Winston (Ian McShane) of the duties of the manager and kills Charon (Lance Reddick). He also enlists Caine (Donnie Yen), a retired and blind assassin and an old friend of John, to assassinate the latter. Caine reluctantly agrees. Meanwhile, John takes refuge at the Osaka Continental, Japan, run by his dear friend, Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada). The High Table assassins get the news about John’s presence in the hotel and they along with Caine reach there. Also present at the Osaka Continental is a tracker, nicknamed Mr Nobody (Shamier Anderson), who is ready to kill John if the contract money is as per his expectations. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch's story is simple and takes the story forward in a justified manner. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch's screenplay is very engaging. There’s not much of a plot and the focus is on the action and the tension that’s created as a result. In that regard, it works well. The dialogues pack a punch in many places.

Chad Stahelski's direction is quite good. His biggest strength is that he beautifully engages audiences in long action sequences. Interestingly, some of these sequences are 20 to 30 minutes long but they keep the interest going. He has peppered the narrative with clapworthy stunts. A few action shots will lead to collective sighs in the theatres. Also, JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is 171 minutes long and yet, doesn’t bore audiences even for a second. Lastly, this is the most beautiful-looking film of the franchise. The use of golden light, especially, is breathtaking.

On the flipside, a section of the audience will be disappointed as several crucial questions remain unanswered. The old bond between John and Caine is not well explained. Mr Nobody’s actions are a bit unconvincing. The same also goes for the scene where John attacks Killa in the nightclub while the dancers continue to make merry and don’t seem alarmed even one bit! And though the film isn’t boring, the action scenes in the first half give a feeling of been-there-done-that.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 starts on an okay note. The Morocco episode is nothing special. The fun begins with the action sequence in the Osaka Continental. The scene where Mr Nobody meets Marquis is quite memorable and also disturbing. The scene of John’s fight with Killa is alright. The second half starts on a slow note but picks up, and how, with the action scene on the streets of Paris. It’s quite remarkable and will be loved. Also, the fight scene on the flight of stairs is very gripping. The climax is nail-biting. There’s also a post-credit scene in the film which promises that the series will continue.

Speaking of performances, Keanu Reeves, yet again, gets to speak very little and beat up a lot. He’s fantastic in this role, as we all know, and he doesn’t disappoint this time either. Some of his stunts are sure to create a frenzy in cinemas. Donnie Yen plays a difficult part with ease. To play a blind man who is also a badass assassin is not an easy feat but Donnie pulls it off successfully. Bill Skarsgård is decent as the antagonist. Ian McShane is adorable, as expected. The late Lance Reddick is lovely. Hiroyuki Sanada leaves a huge mark in a small role. Shamier Anderson is entertaining. Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King) has a very small role but he’s impressive. The same goes for Rina Sawayama (Akira; Koji's daughter). Scott Adkins (Killa), Clancy Brown (Harbinger), Natalia Tena (Katia) and George Georgiou are okay.

Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard's music is terrific and enhances the madness quotient to another level. Dan Laustsen's cinematography is breathtaking and satisfactory. The action, of course, is outstanding, to say the least. Kevin Kavanaugh's production design is rich. Paco Delgado's costumes are appealing. The VFX matches global standards. Nathan Orloff's editing could have been sharper.

On the whole, JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is a justified sequel and works due to the long and engaging action sequences, performances and gripping climax. At the box office, it has the potential to surprise, as indicated by the strong advance sales.