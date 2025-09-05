The Conjuring: Last Rites (English) Movie Review: THE CONJURING LAST RITES is a fitting farewell.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

Director: Michael Chaves

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review Synopsis:

THE CONJURING: LAST RITES is the story of a family in trouble. The year is 1986. The Smurl family resides in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. They bring a gift for their daughter, Heather (Kíla Lord Cassidy), a mirror. The moment the mirror arrives in their home, strange things start occurring. They realize that the mirror is haunted and they decide to get rid of it. Yet, the eerie experiences continue. Meanwhile, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) have retired as demonologists. But they realize that they have a connection with the strange experiences of the Smurl family. That's not all. The daughter of the Warrens, Judy (Mia Tomlinson), is also connected with this case. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Story Review:

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan's story is inspired by true events and is eerie. Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick's screenplay is captivating but also stretched, especially in the first half. The dialogues are appropriate.

Michael Chaves' direction is splendid. He creates an eerie atmosphere authentically and moreover, also focuses on the family life of the Warrens and the Smurls. The trademark CONJURING stamp is also visible, especially with the rolling disclaimer at the beginning, as well as the depiction of videos and images from real life, which adds to the impact. The opening scene is chilling and so are the sequences in the trial room and the day after the sisters throw away the mirror. The non-frightening scenes are also memorable, particularly the one where Tony (Ben Hardy) proposes to Judy. The second half is much better, with the climax taking the cake.

On the flipside, the narrative takes a while to build up and go all out in terms of scare. This might disappoint fans as THE CONJURING 2 didn't waste much time on this front. That was a major reason why it also worked big time. Secondly, a few questions remain unanswered. A few developments are bewildering. Ideally, Lorraine should have realized that the mirror in the house of the Smurls is the same one that she had encountered before. Though she doesn’t get a chance to see it, her abilities should have made her realize. Also, after what happens to Father Gordon, the Church should have thoroughly investigated the cause of death and his association with the Smurls. But they don't do so. Lastly, a crucial character disappears midway in the film; no explanation given!

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review Performances:

Both Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson deliver equally commendable performances. Their characters undergo a change as this time, the attack on them is more personal. Their performances are also tweaked accordingly. Mia Tomlinson is first-rate, especially in the second half. Ben Hardy essays the role of the awkward yet lovable character with panache. Kíla Lord Cassidy and Beau Gadsdon (Dawn Smurl) lend able support. Rebecca Calder (Janet Smurl) and Elliot Cowan (Jack Smurl) are decent. Steve Coulter (Father Gordon) leaves a huge mark.

The Conjuring: Last Rites movie music and other technical aspects:

Benjamin Wallfisch's music is top-notch. Eli Born's cinematography is appropriate. John Frankish's production design and Graham Churchyard's costumes are realistic, while VFX adds to the terror quotient. Elliot Greenberg and Gregory Plotkin's editing could have been slicker.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE CONJURING: LAST RITES has a slow first half but makes up for it with a gripping second post-interval portion and powerful climax. Backed by strong performances and the popularity of the franchise, this final chapter is poised to attract audiences and deliver a fitting farewell at the box office.