WOW! When Shah Rukh Khan met all the Sejals in Ahmedabad

Amidst several speculative reports, recently Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the team announced the title of their forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal along with its release date. In a bid to promote the film, the superstar recently decided to use this unique strategy wherein he decided to meet all the Sejals.

Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry met all the Sejals in Ahmedabad as he visited the city to promote his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The makers of the film had initiated a contest led by Shah Rukh Khan that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals. More than 7000 Sejals across the country reached out to Harry.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had earlier declared that he will visit the city with maximum Sejals visited the Gujarat city keeping up to his word. Team Jab Harry Met Sejalas expected garnered a tremendous response for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan not only greeted the Sejals but also struck a pose with them as a tribute to their name. Besides that, the superstar also showed the very first song from the film titled ‘Radha’ to the women. Moreover, the song made the girls smile and hum the song instantly.

This is not the first time where the actor used this tactic to promote the film. Earlier, during the release of Raees too, Shah Rukh Khan with his team had met up with Raees all across the place for the promotions of his film.

Shah Rukh Khan and team of the film have embarked on a promotional spree with a series of ‘mini trails’ from the film that highlights the personalities, complexities and dreams of Harry and Sejal.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati girl named Sejal Parikh and it is all set to release on August 4.