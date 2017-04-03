Watch: Esha Gupta shows what hitting like a girl looks like

After having won everyone’s hearts and attention alike with her performance in the Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom, Esha Gupta stunned everyone with her performance in her last release Commando 2. Hailing from an armed forces background, Esha Gupta really knows the Ps and Qs of martial arts.

Today, as a part of ‘Monday motivation’, Esha Gupta gave a glimpse of her martial arts on the social media. Esha Gupta, who posted a video of her boxing session along with the punching bag as well as a pack of tyres, captioned the video as “What hitting like a girl looks like! #mondaymotivation”.

On her films’ front, Esha Gupta will be soon seen in the multi-starrer Baadshaho, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. The film is slated to release on September 1 this year.