Watch: Arjun Kapoor and Mubarakan team get the locals and tourists for song shoot in London and its crazy

Arjun Kapoor has been in London for a while now. The actor has been shooting for his next film Mubarakan along with his uncle Anil Kapoor. The schedule is going to be wrapped by this week.

The last days are for their song shoot and it looks like the cast is having the time of lives. It turns out that the cast was shooting at Trafalgar Square when they managed to several locals and tourists in London to become a part of the song.

Arjun Kapoor shared the video from the location and it looks insance the amount of the people were ready to be in the song. He captioned it, “When u make sure ki poora London thumakda on ur beat !!! Managed to get the tourists and local s chilling on the steps of #trafalgarsquare to be part of #Mubarakan #mubarakaninlondon song shoot s are always a blast but this was a first even for me !!! Btw spot me if u can !!!”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty. It is slated to release on July 28.