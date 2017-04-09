Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan turns tax free in Jharkand

Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan has been making news for all the right reasons. The film, which is a remake of the Bengali social drama Rajkahini, has now been declared tax free in the state of Jharkand, India.

“The decision taken by the Chief Minister of the State, Raghubar Das would be applicable from 14th April, that is, the day of release,” said the statement that was released by the film’s spokesperson. The film has been extensively shot in the location of Jharkand. Hence, considering the same, the Government of Jharkand has awarded a subsidy of Rs. 2 crores towards the cost of production of the film.

Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt in association with Play Entertainment, Begum Jaan is directed by Srijit Mukerji. This marks the directorial debut of the Bengali director who has also helmed the original. Besides Vidya Balan, the film also stars Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Ila Arun, Mishti in prominent roles.