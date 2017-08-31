Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.08.2017 | 11:17 AM IST

Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
Sajid Khan opens up on his ARROGANCE and FAILURE

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sajid_Khan_10000

Sajid Khan, remember him? Well for those of you who need a reminder, Sajid has over the years directed comic capers like Housefull and Housefull 2 as well more recent films like Himmatwala in 2013 and Humshakals in 2014 that didn’t quite work at the box office. However, a much humbled Sajid Khan after a hiatus has seemingly decided to make his way back to the spotlight. In fact after consciously staying away from the media glare, Sajid Khan recently gave Bollywood Hungama a raging interview wherein he talked about his past days, his adoration for James Cameron and what he thinks Akshay Kumar needs to do. So without much ado, here are the 10 most memorable quotes from Sajid Khan:

Sajid on his attitude when he had back to back releases and his arrogance

Sajid_Khan_01

 

Sajid Khan on why he never had issues with the censor board

Sajid_Khan_02

 

Sajid on how he managed the failure of his films

Sajid_Khan_03

 

Sajid Khan on what he would do if he were Akshay Kumar for a day

Sajid_Khan_04

 

Sajid’s views on how to deal with online trolls

Sajid_Khan_05

 

The perfect film of all times according to Sajid

Sajid_Khan_06

 

Sajid on what makes Bollywood what it is

Sajid_Khan_07

 

What could be better in Baahubali 2 as per Sajid

Sajid_Khan_08

 

Sajid on how Dangal could have been even bigger

Sajid_Khan_09

 

Sajid on who the best director is

Sajid_Khan_10

