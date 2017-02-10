Check out: Ranveer Singh becomes a princess to cheer up an unwell Farah Khan

Ranveer Singh is that one person who lights up the surrounding with his cheerful nature. Bringing his excitement to set is what gets him going.

As it turns out, choreographer-director Farah Khan has not been keeping well but hasn’t taken a break from work. Now, she is directing Ranveer Singh for the second for Head & Shoulders ad. Ranveer cheered up an ill Farah by treating her like a princess, literally. Both of them wore funky goggles with colourful crowns with Princess written on them. She captioned the photo, “The coolest princess in town @ranveersingh cheers a sick me at the #H&S shoot!!”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on November 17.

