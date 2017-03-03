Check out: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan make a cute little fan’s day during Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s promotions

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are the promotional tour of their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. As this is their third film together after Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, this time around Varun and Alia have shown their fun side to the audience.

During one of the media interactions, Alia and Varun met one of their youngest fans who happened to be a cute little girl. When they saw her, they could not resist and gave her kisses on her cheek. The little girl was very excited as Alia and Varun happen to be her favourite stars in Bollywood.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10, 2017.