Check out: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan make a cute little fan’s day during Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s promotions

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Alia-Varun make a cute

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are the promotional tour of their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. As this is their third film together after Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, this time around Varun and Alia have shown their fun side to the audience.

During one of the media interactions, Alia and Varun met one of their youngest fans who happened to be a cute little girl. When they saw her, they could not resist and gave her kisses on her cheek. The little girl was very excited as Alia and Varun happen to be her favourite stars in Bollywood.

 Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10, 2017.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

CBFC demands disclaimer on dowry from Badrinath…

Mahesh-Bhatt

SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt gets death threats for a…

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania gets UA, asked to get NOC…

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan returns to the dark side with…

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for his tweet, deletes it later

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for his tweet, deletes…

Varun Dhawan

Here’s what Varun Dhawan has to say about…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification