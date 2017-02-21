These Bollywood celebrities aren’t voting today; and they have a good reason to NOT VOTE!

Today, Mumbai residents will vote for their candidates in the upcoming BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) elections. As per the rules, all the political parties have now stopped campaigning for their respective candidates. Many of the offices have declared a holiday today so that everyone can go and exercise their right to vote. Time and again, the government has urged people to vote.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, while most of the Bollywood celebrities will go and cast their vote for their preferred political party/ candidate; the following names have sprung up as the ones who may not be able to cast their votes during the Civic elections. These names include Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Dia mirza, as all the three are on their respective outdoor shooting schedules. Then, there’s Anupam Kher, who is away in Cape Town shooting for a film. Adding to the list is Rishi Kapoor who is reportedly in Hong Kong presently. On the other hand, both, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are in Jodhpur shooting for Baadshaho.

With their period drama Rangoon releasing this week, both, Saif Ali Khan and Kangna Ranaut will be in Delhi as a part of their film’s promotions. While Sanjay Dutt will be reportedly shooting in Bhopal, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for their films in London and USA respectively, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, will be shooting for their films in London and USA respectively. The legendary Javed Akhtar, who has always been in the forefront every term for the elections, will be reportedly missing out on this term as he will be away in Bangalore with his wife Shabana Azmi.

Readers may note that, the aforementioned information is purely based on the sources. There could be a possibility that some of the aforementioned celebrities may just fly down to Mumbai to cast their respective votes. Whatever be the case, do remember, Bollywood Hungama will get you the news updates first, like always.