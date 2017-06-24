Arjun Kapoor has no qualms in accepting his past and this is the proof of it

Arjun Kapoor is quite social media friendly and he has given us a glimpse of his happening lifestyle. Besides that, like many of his contemporaries, he has also given us a blast to the past. What is even more surprising is the way the actor has uninhibitedly accepted his overweight issues of his past.

Amidst many actors who have been fighting against body shaming, Arjun Kapoor, in his own way, hasn’t shied away from posting pictures of his younger days when he was extremely overweight. While he is considered as one of the most rugged stars today in B-town, the actor has always maintained and spoken about his struggle of losing over 50 kgs to become a Bollywood star.

Recently, the actor shared a picture of him with his father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor which was taken during the earlier days. Marking the occasion of Father’s Day, Arjun took to Instagram to share the same and he added, “Happy Father’s Day Dad !!! Love u loads always and forever…”

This is not the only time. When Katrina Kaif joined Instagram, while she received warm wishes as well as congratulatory messages from the entire fraternity, Arjun Kapoor, whom she has known for quite some years, welcomed her to social media by sharing a picture of the two, years ago. Once again it featured Arjun Kapoor before he lost weight standing next to the actress. He not only posted the picture but even quirkily captioned the same saying, “Next to the stud on the left is this girl who’s now on Instagram… she’s apparently quite popular these days @katrinakaif check her account out & maybe follow her even…”

We must appreciate the spirit of Arjun Kapoor, who despite the constant pressure within the industry to look good as an actor, is more than happy to share his past with others. Like he himself had once said that there was nothing to hide and he is ready to accept who he is.

On the film front, Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for Mubarakan in which he plays a double role and is paired opposite Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.