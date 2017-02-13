Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 4 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 4 (Monday).

Australia box office
16,040 USD [Rs. 10.75 lacs] from 23 screens

New Zealand box office
8,064 USD [Rs. 5.40 lacs] from 13 screens

