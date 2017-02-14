Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Top 3 Worldwide Grossers at the close of Opening Weekend; Jolly LLB 2 is no. 3

The Subhash Kapoor directed Akshay Kumar–Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 that is a sequel to the 2013 release Arshad Warsi–Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB released last week on Friday. After wowing the critics, the film even managed to woo the audience. In fact Jolly LLB 2 opened on a modest note at the box office and has seen a rise in business as the days progressed.
In this box office analysis, we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to the actor’s top three worldwide highest opening weekend grossers. Collecting Rs. 88 cr in its opening weekend in the worldwide market (domestic + overseas) Jolly LLB 2 ranks as Akshay’s third highest grosser; however, the film does not manage to surpass the worldwide opening weekend collections of Akshay Kumar’s previous releases like Housefull 3 that collected Rs. 103 cr and Rustom that collected Rs. 97 cr.
But since Jolly LLB 2 that has been on a roll at both the domestic and international box office continues to run, all that is left to be seen is whether the film manages to rake in the collections and emerge as one of Akshay Kumar’s highest worldwide grossers.
Top 3 Worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar at the close of opening weekend
Housefull 3 – Rs. 103 cr.
Rustom – Rs. 97 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 88 cr.