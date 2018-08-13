Bollywood Hungama
Wow! Ranveer Singh to receive training from cricket legend Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan’s ’83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The iconic win of India in 1983 in the field of cricket is one of its most important chapters in Indian history. Cricket is beyond a game for the people in the country and the moment will now be recreated in a film featuring Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor will play the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial ’83 and he all set to start the prep in the next few months with the film going on floor by the end of this year.

And guess who will be coaching Ranveer Singh in the game? The man himself – Kapil Dev! If recent reports are to be believed Kapil is planning to fly down to Mumbai in November. Ranveer Singh is all set to start his prep in the same month whereas the film is expected to go on floor in December.

We hear that Kapil Dev has managed to squeeze out a week’s time to train Ranveer for the film. While he will obviously be teaching the tricks of cricket including his signature outward swing, Ranveer is also reportedly expected to adapt the mannerisms, body language etc of Kapil Dev. Co-producer Vishnu Induri has confirmed the developments in recent reports. It is also being said that they are keen on finalizing the rest of the cast which also includes actors playing other cricketers during the World Cup before November. The reason is that they want these actors too to prep for their roles along with their respective real life counterparts.

Also, Induri added that the December schedule of ’83 will only have scenes that will be shot in India. However a London schedule has been planned in March. The matches of the World Cup as well as the finale is expected to be filmed in the England capital.

This will be the first time where we will see Ranveer Singh in a biopic and that too playing a cricketer. The actor is said to have almost wrapped up Rohit Shetty‘s film Simmba and will soon be completing Gully Boy before turning his attention to ’83.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh begins prep for Kabir Khan’s ’83 with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at Lord’s in London

