THUGS OF HINDOSTAN: Here’s how Aamir Khan’s mother helped in sketching the Firangi look of Aamir Khan

Well, it is a known fact that Aamir Khan puts in his heart and soul when it comes to his films. He never considers even the minutest of things trivial when it comes to filmmaking. The actor, who likes to ensure that everything is in place, also spends time on deciding what defines his character. Not surprisingly, looks are an integral part of each character he plays and most of his roles have quirks. It is no different for Firangi from Thugs Of Hindostan!

People, who have got a glimpse of the trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan, would be aware that Aamir Khan has a slightly grey role in the film. Also, the film seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from the film Pirates of the Caribbean. Keeping in mind that Aamir Khan too wanted Firangi to incorporate some traits of the famous Jack Sparrow, one would have observed that the superstar has been sporting kohled eyes. And it seems that he borrowed the soorma for his look from his mother. Furthermore we hear that it was his mother Zeenat Hussain’s idea to have this look.

Recent reports suggest that Aamir Khan often consults his mother on the different characters he plays. He has also uses his mother’s cosmetics to give that edge to the roles he essays on screen. Hence, it was no different for Firangi. It seems that the idea of using soorma eyes came after much discussion when Aamir was contemplating on giving a distinct touch to the role. Apparently, it was only when his mother suggested to use it, did Aamir think about adding it to Firangi’s look.

Coming to Thugs of Hindostan, the film is set against the backdrop where India is fighting against the colonial British Rule. The story traces the journey of a group of thugs led by Azaad aka Khudabaksh that is Amitabh Bachchan who rebel against the British. Accompanying him in this endeavour is Zafira that is Fatima Sana Shaikh who plays the role of a warrior. Suraiyya aka Katrina Kaif plays a dancer whereas Aamir plays the traitor Firangi. Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Victor and produced by Aditya Chopra, is slated to release on November 8.

