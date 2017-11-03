Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.11.2017 | 12:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Thugs Of Hindostan goes over-budget, becomes most expensive Yash Raj Film ever

BySubhash K. Jha

Thugs Of Hindostan goes over

No expense is being spared to ensure Yash Raj FilmsThugs Of Hindostan turns out to be the blockbuster that it is meant to be. Sources close to Yash Raj Films reveal that the film’s 90-crore has shot up by at least 10 extra crores.

“There is no compromising with the budget for signing stars or for the locations where the film is being shot. The best technicians from the world over have joined hands with producer Aditya Chopra and director Vijay Krishna Acharya,” says a source close to Yash Raj.

In addition A-list stars are being added to the cast every day. With Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif already in the cast we now hear that Shah Rukh Khan would make a very special appearance in a film.

Says a source from Yash Raj, “Aditya Chopra’s instruction to his director Vijay Krishna Acharya is to make a high-end action-adventure drama with the most spectacular visual effects seen in Hindi cinema. People think the role-model for Thugs Of Hindostan is Pirates Of The Caribbean. It is. But it is a lot more. After Baahubali, Aditya Chopra wants Thugs Of Hindostan to shine to be the next level of showmanship from India on the global platform.”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Here’s how Anushka Sharma surprised the…

">

WOW! Bhoothnath 3 is on the cards, confirms…

">

Prabhu Dheva makes Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir…

">

Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 15 in…

">

Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 14 in…

">

Box Office: Secret Superstar collects 1.3…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification