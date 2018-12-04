Bollywood Hungama
Taimur Ali Khan joins Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Narendra Modi in Top Newsmakers of 2018 list

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As 2018 draws to a close, it is time to look back the biggest moments of the year where Bollywood dominated. Yahoo has released its year in Review 2018 list and guest what three of the Bollywood celebrities have made to list of Top newsmakers in 2018.

Taimur Ali Khan joins Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Narendra Modi in Top Newsmakers of 2018 list

According to the list, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Taimur Ali Khan were amongst the top Indians who were the newsmakers in 2018.  Wink girl sensation and Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier has also made it to the list. Prime Minister Narendra, President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi and Former Indian Cricket Team Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here is the list of TOP NEWSMAKERS OF 2018

Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi

Dipak Misra

Vijay Mallya

Nirav Modi

MJ Akbar

MS Dhoni

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Priya Prakash Varrier

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan definitely became one of the most papped celebrity kid ever. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son is always clicked by the shutterbugs and is apparently top celeb on the rate card of the photographers as well.

