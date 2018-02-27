Sridevi’s family releases a statement on her sudden demise; reveal about her last rites

In the tragic turn of events, first female superstar of Indian film industry Sridevi passed away on Saturday evening. The autopsy reports revealed that accidental drowning in the bathtub as the cause of death. All the formal proceedings were completed by the Dubai Police Public Prosecutors on Tuesday. The case was closed and Sridevi’s mortal remains were handed over to the family. The Kapoor family in Mumbai is waiting for Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor to return with Sridevi’s mortal remains.

While the last rites will be performed on Wednesday, the Kapoor family has released an official statement. The statement read as, “Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, February 24th. We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother.”

Lastly, the statement read as, “On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.”

Last respect and cremation details:

Kindly find all the details for tomorrow :

1. Condolences and last respects:

Date & Time : 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (PLEASE ENSURE YOU ARE SET UP BY 9 am at the venue)

Address: Celebration Sports Club

Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400053

Please note: Media can also pay their last respects provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue.

The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

2. Cremation Ceremony:

Address: Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West

Date & Time: 28th Feb 3.30 pm onwards

Kindly note, media will be only allowed outside the main entrance.

Sridevi won millions of hearts with her amazing performances in the 80s and early 90s. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Sadma, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom.