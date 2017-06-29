Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.06.2017 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Shooting of Akshay Kumar’s Gold begins in the UK

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Shooting of Akshay Kumar’s Gold begins in the UK

Towards the end of last week, we had reported that the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold that was being directed by Reema Kagti would be commencing shooting in Bradford. Well now we hear that the cast of the film, namely Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal have already started prep work for the film in the United Kingdom where they have been training in hockey under multiple coaches, after completing a training schedule with former Indian captain, Sandeep Singh.

While Akshay Kumar himself will join the cast only in the first week of July, we also hear that the makers of the film have commenced auditions at the city centre for local actors to portray international hockey players of the rival team, who will be trained as well by international hockey coaches.

As for the film itself, Gold that will mark Reema Kagti’s third directorial venture is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film has been inspired by the Indian Hockey team’s historic win, bagging the first Olympic medal as a free nation’s team in 1948. Starring Akshay Kumar and  Mouni Roy in addition to Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold is slated to release around Independence Day next year.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar replaced Sonakshi Sinha…

Hot air balloons with Rajinikanth and Akshay…

Akshay Kumar to shoot hockey film in…

Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah starrer…

WOW! Suniel Shetty wants his son Ahan and…

WOW! Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor win PETA…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification