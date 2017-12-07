Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.12.2017 | 8:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Julie 2 Tera Intezaar Race 3
follow us on

Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane come together for 3 Storeys

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

First Look Of The Movie 3 Storeys

Proving to be an anthology of sorts, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar come together for a film titled 3 Storeys. Based on the backdrop of middle class families, the film features 3 stories that revolve around lost, avenged and forbidden love.

The trailer of the film that stars Sharma Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Masumeh Makhija and Renuka Sahane recently released and according to the same, the film is set amidst a chawl type set up in a city and revolves around the lives of people who live in the same area in different storeys. From what we hear, the story of these intertwined lives talks about the masks people wear whether it is simple or twisted, happy or sad yet it is almost always fascinating about how people often use the façade to deal with their lives. Secrets from the past tumble out of many closets in these households and it becomes clear that life in this small community is not quite what it seems.

Marking the debut of actors Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi, 3 Storeys is directed by ad filmmaker Arjun Mukherjee. Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is presented by B4U Motion Pictures and is slated to release on February 16, 2018.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

3 Storeys

Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification