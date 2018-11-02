Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.11.2018

Shah Rukh Khan to host big party on November 3

BySubhash K. Jha

Though his birthday is on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have decided to host his 53rd birthday party a day later on November 3. “On November 2, it is a mela at Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat. There are so many fans and photographers hanging around Mannat it becomes difficult for Shah Rukh’s friend’s to be comfortable on his birthday. He has therefore decided to postpone the party by a day to November 3,” says a close friend of Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan to host big party on November 3

The actor and his wife have been personally calling up all their friends to attend what promises to be the party of the season. “Both Shah Rukh and Gauri have spoken to all their friends. It’s going to be massive turn-out,” says the friend.

Another couple which has been busy with invitations on the phone is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who have been ringing up the who’s who of the entertainment industry to attend their wedding reception on December 1.

