After sexual harassment allegations, Sajid Khan sends a reply to IFTDA denying all allegations

In the past month, several women have come forward with their sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse stories. With Nana Patekar – Tanushree Dutta, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath scenarios grabbing headlines, another name that has come into limelight was that of filmmaker Sajid Khan. MTV actress Saloni Chopra has accused him of sexually harassing when she was new to the industry. After that, many actresses came forward with their stories about Sajid.

Recently, the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had sent a notice to Sajid Khan to seek explanations on the allegations made against him. The statement read, “We have scheduled a meeting of IFTDA ICC on Thursday, November 1 at IFTDA office to hear you for the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act enquiry, which is based on the principle of natural justice and the alleged harasser is provided an opportunity before any disciplinary action is taken. Therefore, attend the meeting as scheduled.”

Sajid Khan has replied to IFTDA and has denied all allegations. His statement read, “I apologise to IFTDA if any embarrassment has been caused to the association by the alleged accusation against me. These allegations have not only caused irreparable harm to my career, but more importantly, grieved my mother and sister immensely. At the outset, I deny the complaints levelled against me as stated in your notice. I humbly request you to not to form any one-sided judgment. I am always happy to extend any cooperation to my association.”

After receiving a response from Sajid, IFTDA has scheduled a meeting on November 1 with Sajid Khan and internal complaints council.

As per work is concerned, Sajid Khan has stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 after the allegations were made against him.

