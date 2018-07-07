Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.07.2018 | 4:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

What is Sanjay Dutt getting from his bio-pic Sanju?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

By now the world knows Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt bio-pic Sanju is a blockbuster. But what is the real Sanjay Dutt getting out of it? Apparently Sanjay Dutt has been given a hefty sum for opening the vaults of his life to his friends. It is also being rumoured that he has been promised a part of the profits

What is Sanjay Dutt getting from his bio-pic Sanju?

A source close to the development reveals, “Sanju didn’t come for free. Sanjay Dutt’s team negotiated hard. They finally settled for an outright Rs. 9-10 crores, plus a portion of the box office profits. Only then were the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani allowed access to Sanjay Dutt’s life.”

Of course several incidents and characters from the real Dutt’s life were requested to be ‘blocked’ from the bio-pic. Names of prominent girlfriends who are now married and settled to blissful matrimony were requested to be barred. “It was made clear from the beginning that it would be a selective bio-pic, and Rajkumar Hirani was okay with that,” says the source.

Also ReadWATCH: Ranbir Kapoor undergoes UNBELIEVABLE TRANSFORMATION to resemble Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Sanju does well on second Friday…

Box Office: Sanju BEATS Dangal; becomes 4th…

Box Office: Sanju BEATS Padmaavat; becomes…

Box Office: Sanju becomes Rajkumar Hirani’s…

Box Office: Sanju becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s…

Box Office: Sanju enjoys BIGGEST Week One…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification