Salman Khan starrer Race 3 to be relocated to India

BySubhash K. Jha

Producer Ramesh Taurani and director Remo D’Souza have reason to rejoice, though conditionally. Race 3 the film that they are in the process of completing with Salman Khan in the lead is now in the safe zone, what with the Superstar being granted bail.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 to be relocated to India

But there is a catch. Salman won’t be allowed to shoot outside India without the Honourable court’s permission. Rather than go through the arduous task of getting the relevant permission to head to exotic locations, Salman and his producer-director have now decided to shoot in India.

To rewind a bit, there were action scenes to be shot in handpicked locations across the world. “But now after the Jodhpur experience, Salman’s producer and director have decided to shoot those scenes in India,” says a source close to the film, adding that Salman at this juncture is looking at staying as close to home as possible.

