Salman Khan to don 45 custom-made tuxedos in Race 3

The next film of Salman Khan which is only a couple of months away has been in news a lot these days. We are talking about Race 3 which incidentally is also one of the most awaited films in 2018. And undoubtedly, the makers are only adding elements to add to the grand project. The recent addition is that the superstar is expected to don 45 custom made tuxedos.

Sources have recently informed us that Salman Khan will be wearing these 45 custom-made tuxedos through the length of the film and even during the action scenes. In fact, the poster of Race 3 featuring Salman showcases him with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder.

A source close to the film said, “Salman will be seen in a stylish avatar in the film and his attire is pivotal to his onscreen persona. However, the franchise requires Salman to perform high octane action as well. So, nearly 45 custom made suits were designed keeping in mind the requirements of his character in the film.”

Just a day ago, a new twist was unveiled with the makers releasing two posters wherein Jacqueline is seen romancing Salman and Bobby Deol in each of them. This has triggered curiousity about who the actress is romancing in the film. For the uninitiated, let us remind you that this will be the second time Jacqueline will be romancing Salman Khan after their last blockbuster Kick.

Although this is the first time Salman Khan is being associated with the Race franchise, this one too boasts of high octane action sequences just like the other two instalments. While some of these action scenes were shot in Mumbai, the ensemble cast also traveled to Abu Dhabi for other key portions.

Besides Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bobby Deol, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, it is directed by Remo D’souza. It is slated to release on June 15, marking the Eid release of Salman Khan in 2018.

