Revealed: Reason why the shoot schedule of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree was extended

Shraddha Kapoor will be coming together with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in a horror comedy titled Stree. While time and again we received tidbits from the shoot on social media, now we hear that the shoot schedule has been extended. The reason? The makers have planned to add songs in this song-less film.

It is rare to find a song-less film in Bollywood considering the popularity of music albums of films. Although Stree was supposed to be one of them, the makers decided to change their decision and add a few tracks. So despite the fact that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have finished work on the film, they will be returning to it to shoot it. We hear that one of the songs in the film will be a peppy number to be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

If reports are to be believed that even though Stree is set in a small town, the said number will be a contemporary one. Furthermore, it is being said that both Shraddha and Rajkummar will be seen in their on screen characters in the song. Readers may be aware that Rao plays the role of a tailor in the film. Yet the song is expected to have only new age beats. It is expected to be shot by the end of this month in Mumbai.

As a part of this last minute addition, another song too has been finalized for the film. In fact, this second number has already been shot. It features Rajkummar Rao along with Nora Fatehi. Nora is supposed to be doing a special appearance in the film where she will be seen flaunting her belly dance moves. In fact, it has been learnt that Fatehi trained for the said number for four days.

On the other hand, it has been reported that the actors have currently shot for the scratch version. Sources have been quoted in reports stating that the singers for these numbers are yet to be finalized.

