REVEALED: Rajkummar Rao to play leading man in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy film

Rajkummar Rao, who last collaborated with Dinesh Vijan’s debut directorial Raabta, is all set to play a leading man in the latter’s forthcoming production. To be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film is said to be a horror comedy.

Although Raabta had Sushant Singh Rajput as the leading man, Rajkummar received praises for his role of 324 year old Muraaki ruler Muwaqqit in the film. And now the actor is all set to join hands with the producer Dinesh as well as is quite excited about working with Raj and DK. From what we hear, Rajkummar has loved the script of the film and the makers are currently on a hunt for a leading lady.

Talking about Raj and Krishna DK, the duo have collaborated with Dinesh Vijan for films like Happy Ending, Go Goa Gone among others and are now all set to be back with another film with him. The yet to be titled film is said to be in the initial pre-production stage and will roll in January 2018.

As for Rajkummar Rao, he is already on a career high with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi doing well at the box office and his film Newton being the official entry to the Oscars this year. The actor will soon start shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanney Khan which features him alongside Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.