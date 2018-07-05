Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s film ’83 to release on April 10, 2020

Reliance Entertainment’s highly awaited film ’83 is all set to release on April 10, 2020. The sports drama will be releasing on the auspicious day of Good Friday. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. ’83 will bring to light one of the most important events in the Indian cricket history.

In 1983, the Indian Cricket Team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time ever that any team apart from the West Indies ever won the world cup. And it was the first time ever that an Indian team won any prominent tournament. It’s almost as this win taught India to win!

The winning squad comprised of Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar & Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh.

’83 is the story of those 14 men who believed that they could…and they did! The film is directed by Kabir Khan and Produced by Phantom Films, Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

