Rangoon re-edited to feel slicker, 70 changes made re-sent to the Censor Board

Vishal Bhardwaj’s eagerly awaited Rangoon is now a better film than it was a week ago. The period film set during the World War 2 has gone through a change never witnessed in our films. Post censoring Rangoon has gone through more editing and was submitted this weekend for re-censoring.

According to sources in the know the film’s length has been reduced by a further 13 minutes. Says the source, “70 shots have been removed from the film after it was censored and certified a month ago. The original length of the film was 2 hours 47 minutes after censoring. Now it is 2 Hours 34 minutes. The product looks slicker and feels lighter. When the censor board members saw it they immediately warmed up to the re-edited product.”

A source from the CBFC on condition of anonymity said, “I think the earlier version of Rangoon was done too early. This was done to make it to some film festivals. Newly edited it came to us on Monday and we loved it.”