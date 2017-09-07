Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.09.2017 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Post Munna Michael Nidhhi Agerwal signs film with KriArj Entertainment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Post Munna Michael Nidhhi Agerwal signs film with KriArj Entertainment

Nidhhi Agerwal who made her big Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan‘s Munna Michael had a dream launch opposite Tiger Shroff.  The gorgeous actress was touted as someone to watch out for and was even signed as the face of a big brand, much before her debut film. Quite recently there were rumours of Nidhhi being signed by KriArj Entertainment, when pictures of her meetings with producer Prernaa Arora made their way online.

The film studio has been making headlines, bankrolling an impressive slate of films with some of the biggest filmmakers and stars in the Hindi film industry. While not much is known at this juncture, official sources confirm that Nidhhi Agerwal has been signed by the production studio. When contacted Nidhhi Agerwal said, “Yes I will be working with them. It’s too soon to talk about it but discussions are on”.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Prernaa Arora pledges to support the…

Anticipation surrounding John Abraham…

T-Series join hands with KriArj…

DID YOU KNOW? MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s…

REVEALED: Rajkummar Rao finalized to play…

SHOCKING: Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that he…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification