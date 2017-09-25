OMG! This is how much Salman Khan will be paid for ‘Bigg Boss 11’!

The end of the year is always an exciting time and since the past decade, the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has added to the fun. Ever since Salman Khan has turned host with Season 4, ‘Bigg Boss’ has got a boost in terms of popularity and ratings. It’s no surprise that the channel refuses to let him go. Every year, there are murmurs of him opting out of the reality show but that never happens. The superstar is the real ‘big boss’! Knowing how he and his presence grab so many eyeballs, the channel also gives him an extremely handsome remuneration.

But for the upcoming Season 11, the channel has shocked everyone. If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will be paid a whopping Rs. 11 crore per episode, which is a record in itself! It is said that Salman Khan charged around Rs. 2.5 crore per episode from Season 4 to Season 6 of ‘Bigg Boss’. Thereafter, he doubled his fees to Rs. 5 crore for ‘Bigg Boss 7’. For ‘Bigg Boss 8’, Salman Khan is estimated to have charged Rs. 5.5 crore per episode and for ‘Bigg Boss 9’, he increased his fees to Rs. 7-8 crore per episode. For the previous season 10 of ‘Bigg Boss’, he took home Rs. 8 crore per episode.

Salman Khan is expected to shoot only once a week – every Saturday – during which the makers record two episodes.

On the film front, Salman khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai on Christmas 2017. It stars Katrina Kaif and Angad Bedi and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will then start shooting for Race 3, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. This Remo Dsouza-directed film will release on Eid next year.