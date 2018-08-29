NTR Biopic: Vidya Balan shoots at NTR’s house in Hyderabad

From Nandamuri Balakrishna to Vidya Balan to Rana Daggubati, everyone who are playing key roles in the NTR – the Biopic, are undergoing extensive prep. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the makers too are leaving no stone unturned to retain the authenticity in the film. Keeping all these in mind, now we hear that the makers have started shooting the film in Abids in Hyderabad where Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao used to reside in the 80s.

Vidya Balan plays the role of Basavatarakam, NTR’s first wife in the biopic. The actress has already started shooting for the film in Abids. It seems that during the 80s, NTR gained fame as a politician and during that time he resided in this apartment in Hyderabad. Keeping in mind the timeline, reports have it that the makers were keen on shooting in this real location to add credibility to NTR – the Biopic.

Reports also have it that the said shoot at Abids was completely confidential, so much so that the team was barred from carrying mobile phones on the sets of the film. In fact, Vishnu Induri, who is also one of the producers of NTR – the Biopic, confirmed about these developments in recent reports. He maintained that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao had stayed in this apartment for almost 12 years, before moving into Banjara Hills in the 90s. He also added that this residence has seen his rise in his political career.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that the daughters and granddaughters of NTR had visited the sets of the film when they were shooting. They not only interacted with the cast of the film but also presented a South Indian saree to Vidya Balan aka Basavatarakam.

NTR – the Biopic will be a bilingual that stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR, Rana Daggubati as Chandrababu Naidu, Rakul Preet Singh as superstar Sridevi amongst others. The film is directed by Krish, who recently wrapped up the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi in Bollywood.