​ NBC greenlights Anupam Kher starrer New Amsterdam!

Anupam Kher, who has been making his country proud at the global level – be it shooting for the pilot episode of NBC’s series New Amsterdam, bagging BAFTA nomination for The Boy with a Topknot and BBC’s Mrs Wilson, has now given his fans a reason to rejoice.

Interestingly, the pilot episode which the versatile actor has shot for in the USA for more than a month has been picked up to be a series. Ever since the show was announced, it has piqued everyone’s curiosity and is considered to be one of the most awaited series. The talented actor will be seen portraying yet another challenging role of Neurologist Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the series.

Anupam says, “NBC’s New Amsterdam is anticipated as the next big thing in International Television. I’m glad that the medical drama has been selected among other shows of NBC for this upcoming season. It’s quite an interesting show and the role is challenging enough to push the envelope as an actor.”

Dr. Eric Manheimer, author of the memoir ‘Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital’ has produced this NBC’s next since it is also inspired by the book. The character-driven medical drama is about a director at the Bellevue hospital, who shakes the status quo of the hospital with his approach.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the series produced by David Schulner, Peter Hortan and Universal Television and directed by Kate Dennis, also stars Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

