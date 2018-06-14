Loveratri: This Gujarati folk song was revived and it was shot on the streets of London

That the Salman Khan production Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Navrati is a fact known to all. Heavily inspired by the Gujarati culture, the film will feature various elements that are specific to the state. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Garba will be an integral part of the film. And now to retain the Gujarati flavor, the makers have gone a step ahead and recreated a folk song from the language ‘He Ranglo’, for the Aayush Sharma debut.

Salman Khan is keen on being involved in Loveratri, which is quite special to him because it marks the debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. So the superstar is keen on supervising every aspect of it. Considering the importance of Gujarat in Loveratri, he and the team are striving to maintain the authenticity of the culture. And how could that be complete without Garba? Hence they decided to remix ‘He Ranglo’, a popular song used in Garba often.

Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, the recreated version is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Besides Salman, if there was yet someone who was keen on doing this remix, then it was the director of the film Abhiraj Minawala.

Speaking about it to recent media reports, Abhiraj revealed that they did not want to present Gujarati culture in a caricaturish manner like other films have generally done in the past. Their idea was to highlight the strong points of this beautiful culture. He was also all praises for Lijo and Chetas who reportedly came up with the song in half an hour.

On the other hand, talking about how the song was shot, the filmmaker revealed that the song was shot on the streets of London. He explained that his brief to Vaibhavi was to recreate Gujarat in the Queen’s City. And he was keen on retaining the essence of the culture yet keeping it youthful and light for the contemporary audience. We are yet to receive further details on the track.

As for Loveratri, the teaser of the film will be releasing today and it will be attached with the trailer of Race 3 that releases this week in theatres. The film marks the Bollywood debut of model Warina Hussain.

Also Read: Loveratri actors Aayush and Warina shoot their first song in Gujarat with Vaibhavi Merchant