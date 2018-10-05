Krish films to clash: NTR Biopic to release a day before his Hindi film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

A day ago fans of actor turned politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, became quite thrilled to find out that the release date of the NTR biopic was locked. Yet another surprising news was that the film will release in two parts, namely, NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu on different dates, January 9 and 24. While this is directed by Krish, let us remind you that his other directorial in Hindi, the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is expected to release on January 25. Surprising, isn’t it?

When the director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi decided to release his much ambitious film NTR Mahanyakudu, the second part in the NTR Biopic series, a day before the release of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, the news has left many wondering about the consequences and the reasons behind opting for such a release date.

If that wasn’t all, let us also tell you that Krish has not been directing Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi which is currently in its reshooting schedule. For the uninitiated, Manikarnika had to be reshot after a couple of actors walked out of the film and the makers had to then film the portions with the new set of actors. Also, when the producers came across the rushes of the shoot, they found that the script was quite different from what it was filmed and hence had asked the team to reshoot major portions.

By then, Krish had already committed his dates to NTR Biopic and hence Kangana Ranaut decided to take over the shoot thereby turning director. Despite the fact that only Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish is being credited as the director of the film, we wonder what prompted the filmmaker to clash his own ambitious Telugu venture along with another ambitious project of his in Bollywood.

Interestingly, while NTR Biopic is dominated by Bollywood actors like Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh, Manikarnika also has a team of South writers and filmmakers in the form of Krish and KV Vijayendra Prasad who also wrote the Baahubali series.

Recent reports are not only hinting at this ironical situation of the film clash but it is also being speculated that it has been deliberate move by Krish to ensure that NTR Biopic releases before Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi because of Kangana stepping in as a director to complete the film. It also needs to be noted that the announcement of the NTR Biopic release date came two days after the teaser of Manikarnika was out. Although neither of the teams have spoken about this coincidence, the announcement has led to varied theories of a probable cold war between Kangana and Krish.

