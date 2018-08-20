Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.08.2018 | 1:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gold Satyameva Jayate Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Stree Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan to kick start with Suhana Khan – Shah Rukh Khan

BySubhash K. Jha

The next season of Karan Johar‘s very popular talk show, Koffee With Karan will in all likelihood kick off with a bang. According to sources very close to the Koffee team, Karan intends to kick off the new season with a special episode presenting Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan.

Karan Johar's Koffee to kick start with Suhana Khan - Shah Rukh Khan

Says the source “Karan’s closeness to Shah Rukh’s family is no secret. Shah Rukh and Gauri’s three children are like Karan’s own children. Now that Suhana’s Bollywood debut is decided, she will be formally introduced to the public with a special episode of Koffee With Karan”.

All we can say to this is, the Khan Princess couldn’t hope for a better introduction. Incidentally, it has not yet been decided whether Suhana will be appearing on Karan’s show with her father or mother.

Also Read: Karan Johar announces next season of Koffee With Karan

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

SAAHO: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot…

BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED…

A jury member thought Priyanka Chopra was…

Mahesh Bhatt is SHOCKED after Mallika…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification