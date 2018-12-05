Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.12.2018 | 10:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Ileana D’Cruz to feature in the John Abraham, Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While we awaited the next venture of Ileana D’Cruz in Bollywood after Baadshaho and Raid, we now hear that the actress will be featuring in a fun filled roller coaster ride. The actress is expected to join John Abraham and Anil Kapoor in their forthcoming comedy Pagalpanti, to be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Ileana D’Cruz to feature in the John Abraham, Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti

Besides her, Arshad Warsi is going to be joining the cast too. Although the details of their roles are yet to be revealed, it is being said that Arshad and Anil Kapoor will be upping the humour quotient in the film. However, John Abraham will be seen romancing Ileana D’Cruz. An official announcement about the actress joining the cast is expected to be made soon.

Coming to Pagalpanti, the film was announced quite some time back but there has been no update on the same. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak, the film is expected to go on floor soon. Sources have claimed that the film is a complete comedy and that it will be shot abroad extensively in foreign locations. Reports have it that it will be shot in London and also in Leeds. It is being said that Anees Bazmee had flown to UK for a recce.

On the other hand, we hear that the second lead heroine is yet to be finalized. As for the shoot schedule, it is expected to be as long as 50 days in London and Leeds. However, Anees has by far maintained silence on the details of Pagalpanti.

As for John Abraham, this will be a refreshing change for the actor who has been associated with many serious films including the recent release Satyameva Jayate and the one before, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. While he has already worked with Anees in Welcome Back, Anil Kapoor also worked with him in Mubarakan which also featured Ileana D’Cruz.

Also Read: Dostana actors John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan reunite for Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s how Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor will be…

Box Office: Bhaiaji Superhittt is marginally…

Popular singer Mohammed Aziz passes away at…

Box Office: Badhaai Ho, Bhaiyaji Superhit,…

WOW! John Abraham revives film on football,…

Box Office: Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhittt…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification