Ileana D’Cruz to feature in the John Abraham, Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti

While we awaited the next venture of Ileana D’Cruz in Bollywood after Baadshaho and Raid, we now hear that the actress will be featuring in a fun filled roller coaster ride. The actress is expected to join John Abraham and Anil Kapoor in their forthcoming comedy Pagalpanti, to be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Besides her, Arshad Warsi is going to be joining the cast too. Although the details of their roles are yet to be revealed, it is being said that Arshad and Anil Kapoor will be upping the humour quotient in the film. However, John Abraham will be seen romancing Ileana D’Cruz. An official announcement about the actress joining the cast is expected to be made soon.

Coming to Pagalpanti, the film was announced quite some time back but there has been no update on the same. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak, the film is expected to go on floor soon. Sources have claimed that the film is a complete comedy and that it will be shot abroad extensively in foreign locations. Reports have it that it will be shot in London and also in Leeds. It is being said that Anees Bazmee had flown to UK for a recce.

On the other hand, we hear that the second lead heroine is yet to be finalized. As for the shoot schedule, it is expected to be as long as 50 days in London and Leeds. However, Anees has by far maintained silence on the details of Pagalpanti.

As for John Abraham, this will be a refreshing change for the actor who has been associated with many serious films including the recent release Satyameva Jayate and the one before, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. While he has already worked with Anees in Welcome Back, Anil Kapoor also worked with him in Mubarakan which also featured Ileana D’Cruz.