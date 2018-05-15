Here’s why Race 3 team was in Rajasthan right before the trailer launch!

Salman Khan fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer launch of Race 3 to be held today, May 15. But did you know that the entire team of the film returned to Mumbai only yesterday? And the reason? Well, it was because they were completing patchwork in Jaisalmer.

Reports have it that the Race 3 team had taken off to Rajasthan to complete some portions of the film. During their previous UAE schedule, the team was shooting in Abu Dhabi desert and now, they required a similar landscape. They felt Rajasthan to be the best option and shot at Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Furthermore, in order to maintain consistency, it is being said that Salman even did quad biking, something that was a part of the sequences whilst shooting in Abu Dhabi in March this year.

If reports are to be believed, the unit has been shooting the film at Jodhpur until Friday afternoon after which they decided to complete it in Jaisalmer. Recent reports also suggest about a meeting that was held at Salman Khan’s residence before the film. Sources have been quoted in these reports claiming that this discussion went on till wee hours in the morning after which the team headed to Rajasthan.

Race 3 shoot faced major issues after Salman Khan was imprisoned in Jodhpur jail earlier this year owing to the judgement on the blackbuck poaching case. Followed by the same, the team also had to shift locations and make changes in logistics since the superstar was disallowed to fly abroad. Hence they had shifted from Cape Town to Ladakh to wrap up another major schedule.

As for the film, the Remo D’Souza directorial stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady along with Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It is slated to release on June 15, marking the occasion of Eid.

