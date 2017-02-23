Fox Star confirms Jolly LLB 3

It’s not even been a month since the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 and the makers have made plans to take the franchise ahead. Reportedly, Fox Star Studios have already started to prep for the third instalment of Jolly LLB.

CEO of Fox Star India, Vijay Singh recently revealed that there will definitely be a Jolly LLB 3. However he maintained that they are yet to work out on the details since they are in the second week of the film’s release. Although, Singh did mention that they have already shortlisted two to three ideas for the film and that they will soon be finalizing one.

For the uninitiated, Jolly LLB is a satirical court room drama franchise that has the protagonist playing a lawyer who generally fights for justice against the corrupt system. While the first instalment had Arshad Warsi, the second one had Akshay Kumar playing the role of a lawyer for the first time.

As far as the casting is concerned, Vijay Singh added that they haven’t finalized the details of the same as yet but assured that they will definitely be having a star playing the lead.