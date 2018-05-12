Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.05.2018 | 10:41 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and others rally behind Richa Chadha after she receives rape and death threats

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Many celebrities are very outspoken on social media. One of them is actress Richa Chadha who recently called out trolls who constantly send her rape and death threats. Days after Richa condemning Hindutva and the supporters who constantly harass her on social media, Bollywood has come out in support of her. Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Pulkit Samrat are some of the actors who have taken a job at Twitter management.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter to hit back Twitter for its mismanagement. He said that said rape and death threats should not be allowed or go unpunished on the micro-blogging site. “Top management at Twitter must re-group and decide what they would like their service to be remembered for. “If it is for good, then they need to get smarter in its regulation. Rape and death threats cannot be allowed or go unpunished. Twitter,” said Farhan wrote on late Thursday night.

When Richa Chadha reported the account that was sending her threats, the social networking service responded saying, “No violation within context.”

Besides Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt and her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat also came out to support her and slam Twitter for allowing this to continuously happen to women.

