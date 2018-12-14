Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.12.2018 | 6:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Main Roz Roz Tanha’ is recreated in Zero

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Zero. The film celebrates life and is a story of an adorable vertically challenged man in an unusual tale. As the promotions are on in full swing, the actor revealed EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Hungama that the next song in the film will be a recreation of veteran singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

EXCLUSIVE Shah Rukh Khan reveals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Main Roz Roz Tanha’ is recreated in Zero

In the interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the next song which will be out in the next few days. The song is a recreation of ‘Main Roz Roz Tanha’ and has been composed by Tanishq Bagchi. “There’s a qawwali which should come out next. ‘Main Roz Roz Tanha’ which is based on old Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan qawwali. Not very well known. Tanishq has done the music,” he said.

In Zero, Anushka Sharma is seen essaying the role of a cerebral palsy patient while Katrina Kaif plays a Bollywood superstar in the film. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: WOAH: Katrina Kaif gives befitting reply when asked whether she feels LUCKY TO KISS Shah Rukh Khan in Zero

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prernaa Arora spends her birthday in custody

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Performance by…

Me Too Movement: After speaking up against…

Slay or Nay: Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for…

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding :…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification