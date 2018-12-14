EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Main Roz Roz Tanha’ is recreated in Zero

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Zero. The film celebrates life and is a story of an adorable vertically challenged man in an unusual tale. As the promotions are on in full swing, the actor revealed EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Hungama that the next song in the film will be a recreation of veteran singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

In the interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the next song which will be out in the next few days. The song is a recreation of ‘Main Roz Roz Tanha’ and has been composed by Tanishq Bagchi. “There’s a qawwali which should come out next. ‘Main Roz Roz Tanha’ which is based on old Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan qawwali. Not very well known. Tanishq has done the music,” he said.

In Zero, Anushka Sharma is seen essaying the role of a cerebral palsy patient while Katrina Kaif plays a Bollywood superstar in the film. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.