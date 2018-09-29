EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 Postponed To 2020?

A few months back, Firoz Nadiadwala announced Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead, and confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise would be directed by Indra Kumar. Following the announcement, there was a strong buzz within the industry that the film will go on floors early next year and hit the big screen during the Christmas 2019 weekend. However, sources close to the development have confirmed that there is absolutely nothing in place for Hera Pheri 3.

“Hera Pheri 3 was announced based on a one-line idea that was narrated to the entire cast. While Akshay Kumar had given a go ahead to the film, he was very clear on the fact that he would allot his date only after a bound script is in place. He is in no hurry to start shooting for the film mainly because he knows the expectation that audience have from the film and he doesn’t want to release the film just to bank on the brand name. The idea has been developed a couple of times, but the outcome was not satisfactory which has got the film back to square one” said a source adding further that an official announcement by producer has been made to get some funds from the investors to get the film rolling.

“Firoz Nadiadwala is an independent producer who usually bank rolls a project based on crowd funding. As the shooting of Hera Pheri 3 came to halt with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead, the producer landed in a cash crunch. After he convinced Akshay Kumar to come on board, the investors have regained their interest on the project and have agreed to fund the same however nothing apart from star-cast has been locked as of now,” added the source

Talking about the probable shooting schedule and pre-production of the film, the source said, “Director Indra Kumar is currently busy with the post production of Total Dhamaal and he would shift his focus to Hera Pheri 3 from January 2019. He will sit with the creative team of the film and indulge in the brain storming sessions to develop the screenplay. The earliest that the film can go on floors is the last quarter of 2019 and release in the second half of 2020 provided that the team is able to lock an interesting script.”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects include 2.0, Kesari, Good News and Housefull 4. The actor is reportedly also in talks with YRF; however we have not heard anything from either of the sides as of now. While a few fans might be disappointed given the fact that Hera Pheri 3 has been postponed, we believe that this is good news as Akshay Kumar and team don’t want to serve the audience with a substandard product. Stay tuned for more updates on Hera Pheri 3.

