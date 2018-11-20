Elli AvRam to recreate ‘Chamma Chamma’ for this Arshad Warsi film

For quite some time now, the Arshad Warsi starrer Fraud Saiyyan has been in the making. Now the makers have decided to have Elli AvRam join the star cast. However, let us tell you that the actress will not be featuring in scenes but in a special number. This track has been one of the dance anthems of the 90s and was known for the famous Urmila Matondkar’s thumkas. We are talking of the song ‘Chamma Chamma’ from China Gate.

The Rajkumar Santoshi film too featured Urmila Matondkar in a guest appearance, only for the song and the sultry number turned out to be one of the chartbusters. Now it has been recreated for the Arshad Warsi film and will be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Known for recomposing tracks like ‘Hamma Hamma’, ‘Tamma Tamma’, ‘Hawa Hawaii’ amongst others, he will also be doing the same for ‘Chamma Chamma’. While Elli AvRam will definitely be grooving to the track, it will also feature Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.

If reports are to be believed, the playback for ‘Chamma Chamma’ will be done by Romi, Arun, Neha Kakkar and will also have a rap portion by Ikka. It is also being said that the track will be directed and choreographed by Adil Sheikh. Speaking on the opportunity, Elli expressed her excitement of stepping into the shoes of Urmila Matondkar, who was one of the most popular actresses of the 90s. She also maintained that she loves the songs and also loves Urmila’s dance moves in it. While she was all praises for the actress’ enigma and energy, she also stated that she hopes that she is able to do justice to the number.

The new version of ‘Chamma Chamma’ is expected to be shot in a studio in Mumbai and the filming will commence today, that is, November 20. Coming to Fraud Saiyyan, it is produced by Prakash Jha and directed by Sourabh Shrivastava.

