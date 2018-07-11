Bollywood Hungama
After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi to groove on a quirky number with Rajkummar Rao in Stree!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress and dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is one of the most trending names on social media platforms for her dance videos. Her current video ‘Dilbar’ from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate has been rocking the charts since it released. The song is not only topping the charts but Nora is also being praised for her sensuous dance moves. The self learnt dancer is a force to reckon with especially with those moves.

After ‘Dilbar’, Nora Fatehi is now all set to sizzle on screen with her next special song from the upcoming film Stree. It’s a horror comedy flick starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Nora was recently in Bhopal to shoot the song which also features the lead actor of the film, Rajkummar in it. The duo has already shot for it and the song is said to be rather quirky with regards to their attire. Rajkummar, who himself is a good dancer, will be seeing matching steps with Nora. The song is a fun number which comes at an important intersection of the film.

Does this mean there is one more viral video in the making for Nora? Time to wait and watch as Nora gears up to sizzle with Rajkummar Rao. Stree is set to release on August 31, 2018.

Also Read: HOT! Nora Fatehi grooves like a dream in this belly dancing video and we can’t take our eyes off her sexy moves

