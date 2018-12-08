Deepika Padukone BEATS Priyanka Chopra to be the SEXIEST woman in Asia

Deepika Padukone has topped the 50 Sexiest Asian Women list released by a UK based magazine and we are thrilled! Guess who is her close contender? Priyanka Chopra! UK’s Eastern Eye Weekly released a list recently which names Deepika Padukone the sexiest woman according to voting done by millions across the globe. Priyanka Chopra follows her closely and the third position is bagged by Nia Sharma. It is important to note that last year, Priyanka had bagged the numero uno position and now, that has been taken over by Deepika this year. The Bajirao Mastani stars are sure making us proud! Both are currently enjoying martial bliss after getting married in lavish ceremonies fit for royals and now, this news is like an icing on cake for them.

Priyanka is been making public appearances after her marriage almost immediately, not letting her work commitments suffer. She and her hubby Nick are the toast of the town! Similarly, Deepika was spotted at a Mumbai studio to shoot for Famously Filmfare with Jitest Pillai recently. Her beau Ranveer Singh is very busy with the promotional work for Simmba and has been doing rounds of dubbing studios and events along with co-star Sara Ali Khan for the same.

Priyanka Chopra will be hosting yet another reception for her industry friends back in the Bay. We hope to see her Bajirao Mastani couple Ranveer and Deepika there.

On professional front, Deepika will be starting her movie with Meghana Gulzar while Priyanka is working on The Sky Is Pink.

