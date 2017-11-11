CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi completely disowns Arjun Gupta’s anti-Bhansali rant

In what could be seen as a very significant statement on what the censor board feels regarding the ill-conceived protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, the CBFC chairperson has disowned the shocking remarks by CBFC member Arjun Gupta.

In a letter to the Home Minister, Gupta has asked that Bhansali should be tried for “treason” for distorting history in Padmavati. In a swift counter-move, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi has completely invalidated Arjun Gupta’s fiercely aggressive demand. Says Prasoon Joshi, “It’s unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of CBFC against Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or the CBFC board. We have respect for Mr Bhansali as an individual and artist.”

For the record Padmavati is yet to be submitted to the CBFC for censor certification. A source from the Padmavati team says the film will go to censors in the next one week. “We are aware that this film will be watched closely and we are prepared for whatever decision the CBFC takes on the content of the film. On our part we are fully confident there is nothing objectionable in our film,” says a source from Padmavati’s core team.