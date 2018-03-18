BREAKING: Sanjana Sanghi to play lead in The Fault In Our Stars Remake

Earlier this month, we had reported that musical maestro A R Rahman had been roped in to develop the music for the Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars. Well, now we hear that the makers of the film have finally zeroed down on the lead actress of the film. If what we hear is true then, Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut as Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

While an official announcement on the same is awaited, a source close to the developments has confirmed the same saying, “Yes Sanjana who made her debut in Rockstar has been finalized for the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster from the original that was played by Shailene Woodley while Sushant Singh Rajput has been finalized for the male lead in the film”.

Back on the film front, Sanjana was last seen in the film Fukrey Returns as Katty, while Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in the less than memorable film Raabta. As for the film, The Fault in our Stars that released in 2014 revolves around Hazel a 16-year-old cancer patient, who is forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and falls in love with another cancer patient.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput at loggerheads with his Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor