BREAKING: Bhavesh Joshi postponed by a week, sister Sonam Kapoor & brother Harshvardhan Kapoor to clash on June 1

Vikramaditya Motwane’s super-hero film Bhavesh Joshi is no longer coming on May 25. This is not because of John Abraham’s Parmanu coming on the same day. It is to create a healthy clash at the box office between brother-sister Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor. For those who came in late, the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding which also happens to be the Kapoors’ home production, is scheduled to release on June 1.

Now with Bhavesh Joshi being pushed ahead by a week, sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor would be clashing directly at the box office.Says a source close to the development, “It’s not like a dark war-like clash between the two films. Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi are as different from one another as any two films can be. But this is the first time that siblings, a brother and sister are coming together with their respective films on the same Friday.”

The other reason why Bhavesh Joshi has been postponed is the non-availability of a solid chain of theatres. “With Raazi doing much better than expected last week and Dead Pool 2 releasing this week it’s going to be hard to get primetime show timings for us,” says a source close to the development.

